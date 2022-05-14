36-year-old Kendrick Lamar is no stranger to breaking records with his art, and according to a recent tweet from Apple Music, his latest album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers will be no exception to his winning streak. Less than 48 hours after the 18-track record's release, it's been announced that K-Dot managed to break Apple's first-day streaming record for 2022.

"Shout out @kendricklamar," the DSP wrote early this morning. "K-Dot's Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers had the most first-day streams for an album released so far in 2022."

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

As Uproxx notes, Apple Music didn't clarify exactly how many streams Lamar's album has accrued, although it has been projected that we'll see it make a No. 1 debut, and it's entirely likely that more records will be broken over the coming weeks.

While many were pleased to see the return of Kung Fu Kenny, his new album doesn't come without its share of controversies – one of which is his collaboration with Kodak Black on "Silent Hill," causing some listeners to call the Compton rapper out for working with a problematic figure like Yak.

Another eyebrow-raising moment comes when Lamar admits to struggling with sex addiction throughout his life on "Mother I Sober," which resulted in him cheating on his fiancée and the mother of his children.

In other news, the father of two was photographed out and about with friends in Ghana while the world was revelling in his new music – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop news updates.

