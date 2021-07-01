mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Kendrick Lamar's "F*ck Your Ethnicity" Didn't Just Set Up "Section.80," It Set Up His Entire Career

Joshua Robinson
July 01, 2021 17:06
Kendrick Lamar/Top Dawg Entertainment/Section.80Kendrick Lamar/Top Dawg Entertainment/Section.80
Kendrick Lamar/Top Dawg Entertainment/Section.80

F*ck Your Ethnicity
Kendrick Lamar

"Section.80" celebrates its 10-year anniversary on Friday.


Ten years ago, Kendrick Lamar unleashed his true debut album Section.80, although his classic major-label debut good kid, m.A.A.d city is often incorrectly referred to as such. Section.80, like most of Kendrick's work, was a concept album that explored the story of Keisha and Tammy, and the 16-track project featured some of the Compton artist's classic early songs, including "A.D.H.D," "Rigamortis," and "HiiiPoWeR."

Rapper Kendrick Lamar performs onstage during day 1 of the 2012 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Field on April 13, 2012 in Indio, California.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The album kicked off with the epic and cinematic track titled "F*ck Your Ethnicity," in which Kendrick Lamar sets out to unite listeners through his music, despite their race and religion. By referencing Keisha and Tammy in the song's opening monologue, "F*ck Your Ethnicity" dynamically sets up the concept of Section.80, but several years removed from the album, it's clear that it was really setting up Kendrick Lamar's prodigious career in Hip-Hop.

In the first verse of "F*ck Your Ethnicity," Kendrick raps, "My details be retail, man, I got so much in store." And 10 years later, he's definitely proven himself right. Listen to the track below and give Section.80 a spin this weekend in honor of its 10-year anniversary.

Quotable Lyrics

Fire burning inside my eyes, this the music that saved my life
Y'all be calling it hip-hop, I be calling it hypnotize
Yeah, hypnotize, trapped my body, but freed my mind
What the f*ck are you fighting for? Ain't nobody gon' win that war
My details be retail, man, I got so much in store

Kendrick Lamar section.80
3 Comments
View Comment Thread
Show comments
