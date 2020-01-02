Time flies when you're waiting on Kendrick Lamar's next album. The Compton rapper is acclaimed in hip hop circles as one of the best artists to have emerged in the last decade, and December 31 marked the 10-year anniversary since the world was blessed with Lamar's self-titled EP. The 15-track, Top Dawg Entertainment project saw the emerging rapper step away from K-Dot and into embracing his full legal name as his new moniker.

TDE's President Terrence Louis Henderson Jr., better known as Punch, celebrated the commemorative moment on social media. "We dropped this 15 song 'Ep' 10 years ago today!" he tweeted. "It changed our trajectory forever. This was Kdot introducing Kendrick Lamar to the world. The Kendrick Lamar EP. #TDE."

A fan shared that one of the EP's songs helped save his life. "'Faith' literally was the song that kept my suicidal thoughts away. My gosh @kendricklamar this Ep saved my life, gave me the audacity to dream and the confidence to walk alone literally. I went to a new school at 15 and was bullied constantly, this ep was my escape."

Punch retweeted the message and said that stories like these are why he's in the music game. "THIS is the reason I personally do this thing," Punch shared. "Not money, fame, status, awards etc.... THIS. Appreciate you family and anyone else moved by our thoughts and ideas. 🙏🏽"