The Spotify-produced podcast, "Dissect," was named in The New York Times' list of the five best podcasts of 2018. The Times wrote that “Dissect” "actually attempts to bottom out, close-reading great records with college-lecture authority and autograph-hound zeal." "Dissect"'s host, Cole Cuchna, takes a deep dive into a different album each season, piecing together the album's creation process and reception. So far, Cuchna has explored Tyler, The Creator's Scum F*ck Flower Boy, Frank Ocean's Blonde and Channel Orange, Kanye West's My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, Lauryn Hill's The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill and Kendrick Lamar's To Pimp A Butterfly. For the podcast's fifth season, Cuchna will be returning to Lamar's oeuvre, specifically through his Pulitzer Prize-winning album, DAMN.

The first episode of twenty has been released today and it starts by highlighting the transition from TPAB to DAMN. Cuchna opens the episode discussing the cultural impact of Kendrick's "Alright." He paints a picture of the shifting political and social landscape that birthed DAMN. and how the project shows Kendrick navigating darker waters. The description for the new season reads, "A direct continuation of To Pimp a Butterfly, DAMN. tells the story of conflicted prophet Kung Fu Kenny who rejects God’s call to prophesy in order to pursue sex, money, and murder. We follow Kenny as he attempts to reverse his curses into blessings."

Listen to the first episode below.