Kendrick Lamar just released his latest album called Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. This project is doing big numbers on the charts right now and fans can't help but do deep dives into all of the lyrics. This is a huge step for Kendrick's career as it has been five years since the release of DAMN. Lamar is an artist who always gets hip-hop fans excited and with his latest project, he proved himself to be one of the greatest artists of all-time.

Recently, ESPN found a connection between Kendrick's albums and the results of the NBA championship. As you can see in the meme down below, there is this massive coincidence that will definitely intrigue all of the Golden State Warriors fans out there.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

When Kendrick dropped To Pimp A Butterfly, the Warriors won the title that same year. This is a pattern that followed in 2017 when Lamar dropped DAMN and it happened again in 2018 thanks to the Black Panther soundtrack. Simply put, whenever Kendrick drops, the Warriors seem to win a title. With the Warriors headed back to the NBA Finals in a year where Kendrick has dropped an album, there is now this sense that a fourth title for Steph Curry is inevitable.





Of course, Kendrick has no real bearing on the NBA title, but it is still fun to talk about these sorts of coincidences. Let us know if you think the streak will continue, in the comments down below.