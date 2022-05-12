The release of Kendrick Lamar's newest album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, is less than 24 hours away. Being that the rapper hasn't released a project since 2017, many wondered if they would ever hear from him again. Now that he's back, social media hasn't stopped buzzing with anticipation.

Now, though, instead of longing for music, fans have other questions on their minds. Yesterday (May 11), the "Alright" artist shared the cover art for his upcoming project. In it, he is wearing a barbed-wire crown and has a gun in his back pocket. He is also holding his two-year-old daughter, whose name has never been mentioned to the public.





In the background, his fiancé, Whitney Alford, sits on a bed while nurturing an infant.

Being that he included two of his actual family members, many social media users assumed that the younger child was his as well. Though neither of the partners has confirmed the birth of a second child, a lot of people believe this was Kendrick's way of announcing it.

Additionally, in his latest single, "The Heart Part 5", Kendrick rapped, "Make sure my kids watch all my interviews." He added an 's' to the word-- implying that he has more than one. He also referred to Alford as his wife instead of his fiancé, though their marriage has never been reported. He rhymed, "... To my wife, I am serious. This is heaven."

It's clear that Kendrick keeps his private life low-key, but his new album might provide some insight into who he is on a more personal level.