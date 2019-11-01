Kendrick Lamar and Nike have another sneaker collaboration in the works - this time utilizing the brand's new Nike React Element 55 silhouette.

Nike has officially announced that the sneakers will initially launch on Monday, November 4 exclusively through txdxe.com, followed by a larger drop on November 5 via SNKRS and SNEAKRS and at select retailers.

The collaborative kicks come equipped with a marbled design, split between a white outer half and a black inner half. Additional details include black laces and a grey speckled React cushioning unit beneath it all.

Per Nike:

"The split marble graphic of the Nike React Element Kenny 55 creates a yin-yang aesthetic representative of the back-and-forth of real world living. Reflective details add the perfect amount of flare, while Nike React technology delivers an extremely comfortable ride."

Scroll down for the official photos.

Nike

Nike