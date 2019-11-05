Kendrick Lamar's Nike React Element 55 collab, priced at $150, will be releasing again today, November 5, starting at 10am ET. Kendrick's latest Nike collab first debuted exclusively via txdxe.com on Monday morning, but the kicks will now be available via Nike.com, as well as select retailers such as Foot Locker, Jimmy Jazz and Shoe Palace.

Check out the early purchase links in the tweets embedded below.

The collaborative kicks come equipped with a marbled design, split between a white outer half and a black inner half. Additional details include black laces and a grey speckled React cushioning unit beneath it all.

Per Nike:

"The split marble graphic of the Nike React Element Kenny 55 creates a yin-yang aesthetic representative of the back-and-forth of real world living. Reflective details add the perfect amount of flare, while Nike React technology delivers an extremely comfortable ride."

Scroll down for the official photos.

Nike

Nike