Kendrick Lamar's ongoing partnership with Nike has already resulted in a plethora of Cortez collabs, including a white "DAMN." colorway, a red "Cortez Kenny" pair, a black colorway, and the Basic Slip "House Shoe" that dropped last October.

Now, Kendrick is going to try his hand at some of Nike's other popular silhouettes, including the Nike React Element 55.

As seen in the official images provided by J23 App, the collaborative kicks come equipped with a marbled design, split between a white outer half and a black inner half. Additional details include black laces and a grey speckled React cushioning unit beneath it all.

Nike has not yet confirmed release details but rumors suggest the Kendrick x Nike React Element 55 could be releasing in early November for the retail price of $150. Scroll through the IG post embedded below for a closer look, and click here to learn more about the Kendrick x Nike Air Force 1 collab on tap for next year.