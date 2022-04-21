Kendrick Lamar Wanted His Respect On "The Heart Pt. 2"

The time has finally come after five long years -- Kendrick Lamar will be dropping a new album next month. A day after Easter, the rapper emerged with news -- from the desk of Oklama -- that his forthcoming album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, will be dropping on May 13th. The news came after several festivals, including Rolling Loud, teased that Kendrick would be dropping his follow-up to DAMN. before festival season this summer.

The rapper made the announcement via oklama.com where all Kendrick Lamar-related news will be coming from moving forward. He later shared another page from the website that teased the fifth installment in his beloved song series, "The Heart."

We don't have any information on when he might be releasing the single but it felt like a better time than any to revisit "The Heart Pt. 2." The second installment, which appeared on Overly Dedicated, found Kendrick's fiery lyricism pairing with The Roots "A Peace Of Light" instrumental. K. Dot weaves through the jazzy production with a stream-of-conscious flow that reflects on his family life, his aspirations for greatness, faith, and more. It was an early peek at Kendrick's sheer lyrical aptitude in the midst of an iconic run of mixtapes and EPs that set the stage for his reign in the 2010s.

Check the song below.

Quotable Lyrics

And this is Comp-ton, lions in the land of the triumph

Wrap-Saran our defiance, ban our alliance

Put burners in the hands of the black man

One hood with 20 four-fours like a cloned Kobe Bryant

You probably heard I wanna be heard and wonder who I am

You probably even listened to "Faith," and think I know Zion

But really I'm just caught in the loop, of understanding the truth

Because it seem like it's always clashing with science

