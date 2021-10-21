Is there new Kendrick on the way? The internet is all abuzz today about what may be on the radar from Kendrick Lamar and fans are convinced that a new album is closer to being released than we think. On Wednesday (October 20), several leaks surfaced online, approximately six at last count, and they have caused a stir on social media.

Then, there was something that reportedly happened on Spotify. Fans have been carefully monitoring Lamar's every move as they anticipate new tunes from the Top Dawg Entertainment hitmaker, so when he changed his Spotify photo—which was later changed back to the original—people assumed that K-Dot and his team were cooking up something big.



Christopher Polk / Staff / Getty Images

Others, meanwhile, don't want to set themselves up for disappointment. One leak in particular titled "Therapy Session #9" has quickly circulated and fans have been losing their minds over the snippet they've been able to listen to. It all could be much ado about nothing, but there have been rumors that the Kendrick rollout begins this Friday as October 22 marks the nine-year anniversary of good kid, m.A.A.d city.

Back in August, the recluse rapper emerged with a message about his next project, revealing that it would be his last with TDE.

"As I produce my final TDE album, I feel joy to have been a part of such a cultural imprint after 17 years," said the award-winning emcee at the time. "The Struggles. The Success. And most importantly, the Brotherhood. May the Most High continue to use Top Dawg as a vessel for candid creators. As I continue to pursue my life’s calling. There’s beauty in completion. And always faith in the unknown."

As for where to find all of the leaks...a quick search online will lead you to the right places. Check out a few reactions below.