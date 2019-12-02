After a number of successful track brackets, we've decided upon a new subject for this week. In the past, we've looked at Kid Cudi and Drake's best songs ever, determining that the HotNewHipHop readers and followers vibe the most strongly with "Soundtrack 2 My Life" and "Marvin's Room" respectively. After listening to you guys bicker about whose discography we should dive deeper into, we went with the most popular suggestion, settling upon Kendrick Lamar and hopefully coming out of this with clarity on his most popular track of all time.

Los Angeles native Kendrick Lamar has had an insane impact on the music industry. Anytime you forget about just how influential K-Dot has been in the last decade, just remember that the man won a freaking Pulitzer Prize. That doesn't just happen to anybody... It'll be difficult to vote for our favorite songs from the talented individual but there's only one way to narrow out the field.



Joseph Okpako/Getty Images

The first round is now officially open in our Kendrick Lamar track bracket, pitting some of his top songs against each other and making our lives a living hell. How are we supposed to choose between "King Kunta" and "Element," "Humble" and "Backstreet Freestyle," or "Swimming Pools" and "Wesley's Theory?" As we said, this won't be easy...

To vote, head over to the official HotNewHipHop Instagram page here, give us a follow, and watch our stories to vote in the 32-song poll. Tomorrow, the results will be revealed and a new round will begin.

What do you think will win??