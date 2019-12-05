The results after the first round of our Kendrick Lamar track bracket may have been surprising to some but the final four songs remaining are not much of a shocker. From the onset of this competition, we could envision each one of these popular cuts making it all the way to the end. Now that we're officially in our semi-finals round, the vote has just been made a little bit tougher. You've only got two decisions to make this time around but trust me when I say they're going to take a lot of brainpower.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

We're tasking you with making a pretty important choice. What is Kendrick Lamar's best song of all time? The HotNewHipHop readers have been voting all week long and alas, we've made it to four selections that stood tall above the rest. A trio of them is from good kid, m.a.a.d city while one sole song remains from To Pimp A Butterfly. Leading us into our final round, you will need to vote for which you prefer between: "Alright" or "Swimming Pools" and "m.A.A.d city" or "Money Trees." Which ones will you pick?

In order to vote, head over to our Instagram profile, shoot us a follow and watch our stories to vote. Everything should be clear from then on. Which song do you think will end up winning the entire competition?