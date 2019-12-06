All week, we've given you the incredibly tough task of determining your favorite Kendrick Lamar songs of all time. With such an impressive and classic discography, it can be an overwhelming ask to pick the best cuts from albums such as To Pimp A Butterfly, good kid, m.a.a.d city, and all the others. With our fan-voted track brackets, we wanted you to do exactly that and y'all delivered. Now that only two songs remain, it's time to finally choose which song is the ultimate depiction of how great Kendrick Lamar really is. Is it going to be "Alright" or will it be "Money Trees?"

The last remaining two picks aren't all too surprising. While the semi-finals round was close, the two cuts ended up edging their competition. "Alright" ended up taking "Swimming Pools" out of its misery and "m.A.A.d city" was bounced by "Money Trees." At the top of the competition, thirty-two songs were put up against each other and now, that field has been narrowed out to your two favorites. Now, it's your turn to finalize this.

In order to vote, you've got to head over to our Instagram page, hit that follow button and watch our stories. From there, the voting process should be simple. Let us know which track you picked and stay tuned for the winner.