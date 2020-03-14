Festival season has been left in a state of uncertainty following the spread of the Coronavirus, with the recent revelation that Coachella was being postponed until October. In fact, many major events have been erring on the side of caution, with several major sporting leagues like the NBA, the NHL, and the MLB postponing their seasons until the situation abates. Yet Glastonbury 2020, the 50th anniversary of the longrunning UK festival, has decided to move forward as planned, announcing a stacked lineup that includes Kendrick Lamar, Taylor Swift, and Sir Paul McCartney.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Taking to Instagram to make the announcement, Emily Eavis of the Glastonbury Festival explained the rationale behind their decision to move forward. "After much consideration given the current circumstances, and with the best of intentions, here is the first list of musical acts for Glastonbury 2020," she begins. "As things stand we are still working hard to deliver our 50th anniversary Festival in June and we are very proud of the bill that we have put together over the last year or so."

As of now, Glastonbury is set to take place on June 24th barring any further changes. The three-day lineup includes Kendrick Lamar (thus narrowing down the release window of his inevitable new album), Taylor Swift, Sir Paul McCartney, Thom Yorke, Anderson .Paak, Burna Boy, Camila Cabello, Big Thief, Lana Del Rey, and more. Check out the first lineup announcement, with artwork designed by longtime Radiohead artist Stanley Donwood, below.