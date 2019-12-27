It looks like Kendrick Lamar spent his Christmas holiday giving back to the kids in his hometown. Footage has surfaced online today showing the TDE rapper signing basketballs and giving out presents to kids at a Compton toy drive.

Kendrick tweeted out the event hours ahead of time warning fans where he was going to be at, sharing the address of Enterprise park.

“Today @ Enterprise Park 13055 Clovis Ave. Los Angeles Ca. 90059 Activities for Children and Family. Now Until 4pm.” he tweeted out. Today, some quick footage has surfaced online of him signing some autographs from the event (see below).

This wasn’t the only event K. Dot was apart of this holiday season. Last week, TDE held their 6th annual Toy Drive & Giveaway at the Nickerson Gardens, which included host Jay Rock and saw live performances from Chris Brown, Ab-Soul, SiR, and even Kendrick himself.

K-Dot has been relatively quiet since his Grammy Award winning album “Damn.” He was most recently spotted in the studio with Roddy Ricch, and rumors are saying that a new album will be coming later in 2020. We’ll be sure to keep you posted of course moving forward.