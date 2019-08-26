In a surprising turn of events, the man famously stylized as Kung-Fu Kenny has opted to adopt a different fighting style altogether. In the wake of becoming a first-time father (not counting his legions of "rap sons"), Kendrick Lamar has opted to hit the gym and add a few points to his "combat" stats bar. TMZ has shared footage of his recent sparring session, which took place in a Northridge California gym; apparently, the clip dates back to earlier this year, and remains some of the lone footage of K. Dot doling out hands to date.

Mike Windle/Getty Image

Curiously enough, TMZ also emphasizes that Kendrick has been looking to keep "discreet," thus training in further locales to avoid wandering eyes. As the cat has since sprung from the bag, take a look at Kendrick's progress thus far; seeing as the clip is slightly outdated, it stands to reason that he's only improved in the interim.

One has to wonder if Kendrick has finally had enough of ScHoolboy Q's playful ballbusting, and has opted to settle it behind the TDE studios once and for all. Though outmatched in size, Kendrick's dexterous mobility and quick hands make him a solid opponent, at least on paper. Check out some of the footage below, and sound off - where does he stand in the hierarchy of martially sound rappers?