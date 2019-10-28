Kendrick Lamar has cemented himself as one of the biggest and most important hip-hop acts in the world. With every single project, Lamar proves himself as an incredibly effective songwriter who can do no wrong in his discography. Having said that, Lamar is also incredibly marketable and Nike has taken full advantage of this. So far, the two have linked up for some dope sneaker collabs including a plethora of different Cortez colorways. A Nike Air Force 1 model is reportedly on the way and now, a Nike React Element 55 collab is also on the way.

Based on the Instagram post below, it seems as though the shoe will actually have a split colorway. You can see white on the outside while the inside is filled with some colors and patterns. The image is in black and white so we don't know the exact colors involved here although it certainly looks intriguing.

Unfortunately, there are no release details for this shoe so far so we won't know when they are dropping for a while. Anything that has to do with Lamar will sell out quickly so we're sure Nike will have even more details for us soon.

Stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring you the latest information.

