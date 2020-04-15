Kendrick Lamar Set "DAMN" Off By Snapping On "DNA"

Kendrick Lamar's heightened writing ability has granted him a variety of different songwriting avenues to explore, many of which have translated into experimental and thought-provoking music. But being that he's one of the most technically proficient emcees to have ever graced a microphone, there's a simple pleasure in seeming him black out and snap over a Mike WiLL Made-It banger. And that's exactly what he chose to do on DAMN's first non-introductory track "DNA," a song that many still regard as one of the hardest of his career.

And for good reason, given that his performance is that of a man basking in confidence, the perfect level of hip-hop arrogance bleeding into his tone. Despite his widespread acclaim and immense fanbase, there are elements of Kenny's artistry that make him occasionally feel like a niche act. On "DNA," he opts to simply flex his sword-sharp flow and unrelenting lyricism over two distinct and devastating instrumentals. It's on the second that K. Dot enters God Mode, his delivery keeping stride with the beat's frenzied nature.

"I don't compromise, I just penetrate, sex, money, murder—these are the breaks," he snarls, rapping with both eyes whitened as if in a state of demonic possession. "These are the times, level number 9 / look up in the sky, 10 is on the way / Sentence on the way, killings on the way, motherfucker, I got winners on the way." Even if the lyrics themselves aren't his most cutting-edge, the conviction with which he spits them is enough to send shivers down spines. It's no wonder that now, three years removed from DAMN's initial release, Kendrick Lamar's "DNA" remains one of his crowning achievements.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Sippin' from a Grammy, walkin' in the buildin'

Diamond in the ceilin', marble on the floors

Beach inside the window, peekin' out the window

Baby in the pool, godfather goals

Only Lord knows I've been goin' hammer

Dodgin' paparazzi, freakin' through the cameras

Eat at Four Daughters, Brock wearin' sandals

Yoga on a Monday, stretchin' to Nirvana

Watchin' all the snakes, curvin' all the fakes

Phone never on, I don't conversate