Kendrick Lamar is one of the best performers in hip-hop right now, and if you were present for his set at Rolling Loud, then you know just how head and shoulders above everyone else he is. The artist continues to dazzle fans, and now that he is touring to support Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, Kendrick has upped his game to a ridiculous degree.

He has performed at various festivals, and he has also been able to host concerts at numerous stadiums and arenas throughout the world as part of his official touring schedule. Each performance has seemingly gone viral in some capacity, as Kendrick is always looking to push boundaries. Needless to say, fans always get their bang for their buck.

Antony Jones/Getty Images for Spotify

During his most recent concert, Kendrick pulled off his most impressive move yet. As you can see in the clip down below, Kendrick was finishing up a song and when the lights went out, he effectively disappeared, which led to some confusion amongst fans.

The clip eventually went viral on social media, and many are still trying to figure out exactly how Kendrick pulled that off. Clearly, he has some very experienced stage producers who know how to trick the audience.





Let us know what you think of Kendrick's latest stunt, in the comments section down below.