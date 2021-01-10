Kendrick Lamar's Good Kid, M.A.A.D City is a classic. The sophomore album from K.dot was a triumph (like most of his work, honestly). The storytelling was reminiscent of Nas or Biggie Smalls, while the motivation and the message was much more Ice Cube, or 2Pac. Good Kid, M.A.A.D City dropped back in October of 2012, just over eight years ago. However, the project has returned to the Billboard charts in a special way.

Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart lists the top-selling albums of the week based solely on traditional album sales. That means, no streams. The Top Album Sales charts began in 1991, when Billboard began their partnership with SoundScan (now Nielsen Music). However, things changed in 2014 when Billboard began tracking streams as well. A new chart was created, and the Top Album Sales chart was somewhat pushed to the back of consumers' minds.

Good Kid, M.A.A.D City climbed from No. 23 to No. 9 after selling approximately 8,000 copies in the U.S. for the week ending December 31. Nearly all of the sales were vinyl, which is a very unique way to land back on the charts. The holiday saw a bump in vinyl sales, a popular gift for those who need to put their new age record players to good use. Hopefully, we'll get some new music from K.dot soon.

