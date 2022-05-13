Fans are digging their teeth into Kendrick's long-awaited new album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. The album has proven to be one of his most personal to date as he delves into his insecurities and vices, including his sex addiction and infidelity. One song even finds the superstar discussing his son, who he has up until now kept out of the spotlight.

On his song "Worldwide Steppers," which appears in volume one of the double album, Kendrick includes the bars, "My son Enoch is the part two / When I expire, my children'll make higher valleys," revealing the name of his son.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Coachella

This reveal comes following Kendrick's discussion of his other child: "Playin' 'Baby Shark' with my daughter / Watchin' for sharks outside at the same time / Life as a protective father, I'd kill for her."

These lines are in the context of a song which mostly details the perils of success, particularly when it comes to romantic encounters. Kendrick describes his escapades with white women, then, in typical Kendrick fashion, the rapper zooms out to reflect on larger societal ills which lead to objectification and immorality. The song is introduced by Kodak Black.

On the new album Kendrick's had a lot to say about a variety of subjects, including R. Kelly's sexual abuse and Kyrie Irving's anti-vaxx stance. The momentous release has everyone talking, and we were all barely finished discussing "The Heart Part 5," the single Kendrick released earlier this week.

As if a Kendrick drop wasn't enough, the album contains a plethora of features from the likes of Summer Walker, Baby Keem, and Ghostface Killah.

Check out Kendrick's "Worldwide Steppers" below, and the entire project on Spotify or Apple Music.