Kendrick Lamar performed on stage for the first time since the release of Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers on Monday night at the 2022 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. Lamar treated the crowd to a handful of fan favorites including, “Swimming Pools (Drank),” “Bitch, Don’t Kill My Vibe,” “King Kunta” and “HUMBLE.” and DNA.”

Naomi Campbell, Winston Duke, and Conor McGregor were among the celebrities in attendance for the performance.



Antony Jones / Getty Images

While still fresh off the release of his new album, Lamar refrained from playing any tracks off the project. It seems that performances of those songs are going to be reserved for his upcoming worldwide tour, which kicks off in Oklahoma City, OK on July 19th. He'll be joined on the road by Baby Keem and Tanna Leone. The tour will include 65 dates featuring Dallas, Miami, Brooklyn, Toronto, Los Angeles, Amsterdam, London, and many more.

The performance at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity was sponsored by Spotify, marking yet another collaboration between Lamar and the streaming service. Last week, Spotify published a mini-documentary on the rapper's recent trip to Ghana.

Check out clips from Lamar's latest set below, including a video from Naomi Campbell's Instagram Story.





