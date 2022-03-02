At the time, we didn't know that DAMN. would mark the beginning of a five-year hiatus for Kendrick Lamar, who won a Pulitzer Prize off the back of his efforts on that album. That's precisely what happened though, commencing the start of a journey filled with speculation as to when Kendrick would return to the music scene. Thankfully, following Rolling Loud's announcement that the Compton-based rapper will be headlining its upcoming show in Miami this summer, it looks like we might finally be getting a new album soon.

Kendrick's upcoming festival performance follows his appearance at Day N Vegas, where he went through some of his classics and told the audience that he would return "very soon." His Rolling Loud set might be a little different though because, according to a since-deleted tweet from Rolling Loud, an album could be on the way as the festival says that Kendrick's headlining spot "means exactly what [we] think it means."



Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

"Kendrick headlining Miami again means exactly what you think it means," tweeted the festival's organizers. "It's been 5 long years."

Of course, this is suggesting that the beloved hip-hop stalwart will be coming out with a new full-length effort prior to his performance in July, which will excite millions of rap fans. Hopefully, this isn't just a false alarm. It's time for Kendrick to make his return.

Do you think we'll be getting a new album from Kendrick before Rolling Loud? Let us know in the comments and check out the deleted tweets below.



Screenshots via @RollingLoud on Twitter



