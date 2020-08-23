Today is an emotional day for Kobe Bryant and Los Angeles Lakers fans as it is what would have been his 42nd birthday. Kobe was an inspiration to millions of people and his death has left the basketball world with a huge hole that will never be healed. Throughout his career, Kobe was able to teach us plenty of lessons with on the court and off the court efforts. Of course, his biggest lesson was to always persevere and exercise the "Mamba Mentality" which made him so famous and successful.

To mark his birthday, Nike is launching "Mamba Week" which is a complete celebration of Kobe's life and legacy. To kick it all off, they employed Kendrick Lamar to narrate a brand new 90-second "Be Better" ad that will certainly have the tears flowing from your eyes. Throughout the add, we hear Kendrick delivering quick lines about doing better and becoming the best person you can be. We see flashes of Kobe's career that will certainly feel you with a sense of nostalgia.

There has been a wave of tributes dedicated to Kobe today, and for good reason. He was an athlete who touched the lives of many and his contributions will never be forgotten.