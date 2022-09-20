Saturday Night Live will be returning with season 48 in a little over a week, and it seems like there will be a heavy hip-hop presence. NBC just announced the line-up for October, which will include Kendrick Lamar, Megan Thee Stallion, and Willow. K. Dot, who is a few months removed from his excellent new album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, is kicking off the season as the musical guest with Miles Teller taking on hosting duties. That will take place on October 1st. The following week, Willow will be holding it down as the musical guest for the episode hosted by Brendan Gleeson.



"Woody Harrelson" Episode 1668 -- Pictured: Musical guest Kendrick Lamar performs on November 15, 2014 -- (Photo by: Dana Edelson/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

The following week, Megan Thee Stallion will show out as she takes on double duties as the host and musical guest. Following her brief cameo in She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, it appears that Megan Thee Stallion is getting deeper into her acting bag and the upcoming appearance on SNL will certainly be a perfect opportunity to highlight her comedic chops. Meg also joins a small group of artists, including Drake and Chance The Rapper, who've taken on duties as host and musical guest at the same time.

The upcoming season of Saturday Night Live will feature some new faces after some minor changes to the cast. Pete Davidson, Chris Redd, Kyle Mooney, Kate McKinnon and more left after last season. However, a few new cast members will make their debut including Devon Walker, Marcello Hernandez, Michael Longfellow, and Molly Kearney.