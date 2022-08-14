Kendrick Lamar labeled his cousin and "Family Ties" collaborator, Baby Keem, a "musical genius" in a tweet shared with his followers on Saturday night. In other posts, Lamar praised Tanna Leone as being the "next generation" and remarked that The Big Steppers tour is "the greatest show alive."

In addition to "Family Ties," Lamar and Keem have also collaborated on the songs "Range Brothers" and "Savior." Keem even said that he'd be interested in making a full album with Lamar during an interview with Grammy.com, earlier this year.



David Becker / Getty Images

“That’s a good question. It’s like it’s 50-50,” Keem said at the time. “It could happen and it couldn’t, I don’t know. It just really depends on a lot of factors that I don’t have control over. So, it’s just what the world wants. The world wants it, then it can have it.”

As for Leone, the 24-year-old has joined Keem as one of the opening acts on all three legs of the tour. He is also featured on the track, "Mr. Morale." His debut studio album, Sleepy Soldier, was released earlier this year.

The Big Steppers tour is scheduled to continue Sunday night in Detroit, Michigan, with performances in Columbus, Milwaukee, Chicago, and many more following suit in the coming months.

Check out Lamar's recent tweets below.