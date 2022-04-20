Kendrick Lamar is finally readying the release of his follow-up to 2017's DAMN. Kendrick announced his forthcoming album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppersunder his new moniker Oklama on Monday. In celebration of the news, the Compton rapper casually popped out at the L.A. Dodgers game last night against the Atlanta Braves.



Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

K. Dot was seated with the general public in the right-field pavilion area of the Dodger Stadium where he was accompanied by pgLang signee Tanna Leone. The rapper was casually kicking it while fans and supporters took selfies with him.

Kendrick has shown his support for the Dodgers over the years, most notably in 2015 after the release of To Pimp A Butterfly. K. Dot took the honor of throwing the first pitch at the game and did a brief interview where he discussed the project.

Kendrick's forthcoming album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers was confirmed through a press release via www.oklama.com. Last night, the website was updated with a new URL code that indicated that a new installment of "The Heart" series is on the way. Fans who clicked the link were led to a page with numerous folders, though none of them actually contained any new music.

Between his appearance at the Dodgers Game, and the recent link hinting at "The Heart Part 5," it's nice to see K. Dot active again.







