It's pretty difficult to find a nice house in Los Angeles for less than a million dollars. Unless you're willing to compromise on a few things, you probably won't end up in the most lavish of spots. Kendrick Lamar is moving out of his family home though, listing it for $800,000 and giving buyers a unique opportunity to snatch up a lovely home with some hip-hop history.

The 4-bed, 2.5-bath property has been a family home for Kendrick Lamar for years. The rapper bought the place back in 2014 and his parents and siblings have called it home ever since. A few years ago, Kendrick scooped up a $2.65 million house in Calabasas, where they've been staying recently. The family home up for sale is very spacious at 3,500 square feet. It's also got a three-car garage, a large yard with a pool and spa, and a spot to barbecue.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Kendrick bought the house for $523K so he's set to earn a nice payday when it sells. If you've been looking for a nice spot to lay your head to rest in Los Angeles, and you want to breathe the same air as Kendrick Lamar, this is a unique opportunity for you to get a pretty affordable place.

Check out some photos of the home at the link below.



Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

