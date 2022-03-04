Nearly five years since the release of DAMN., it appears that Kendrick Lamar is preparing for the official roll-out of his next studio album. Information remains limited but several festivals confirmed him on their line-up. The latest is Glastonbury Festival in the UK announced Kendrick as a headlining act during the June 22nd-26th festival. Billie Eilish and Paul McCartney will also serve as headliners with K. Dot closing out the festival on Sunday, June 26th. The festival's line-up also includes Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Burna Boy, Little Simz, TLC, and more.





This marks the second headlining slot Kendrick Lamar's confirmed this week. Rolling Loud confirmed that Kendrick will be headlining their Miami festival this summer, hinting that his new album is coming soon. "Kendrick headlining Miami again means exactly what you think it means," a tweet from the official Rolling Loud page read before it was deleted.

Earlier this year, Kendrick Lamar was confirmed to perform at Milano Summer Festival in Italy where he's reportedly expected to "play the pieces of the new album," according to a Reddit translation of the description page.



Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

All of this comes at the heels of his performance alongside Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, and Mary J. Blige at the Super Bowl halftime show in February where he performed a medley of singles including "m.A.A.d. city" and "Alright."