We've officially gotten to a point where people are so desperate for new Kendrick Lamar music that they're flocking to his "likes" on Twitter and going absolutely bonkers when something new pops up. The prolific rapper has been seemingly working behind-the-scenes on his pgLang label, possibly collaborating closely with Baby Keem and other artists, but his first "like" on Twitter has shifted the narrative among his fans, who are now theorizing about a possible collaboration with Jack Harlow.



The Kentucky native has proudly been representing his home state as he rises to superstardom, having the best year of his professional career as an artist with the success of his songs "WHAT'S POPPIN" and "Tyler Herro", as well as his debut album That's What They All Say. This week, Jack rewinded a few years to show that he's always been passionate about music, posting a video of himself rapping as a kid, spitting some funny bars about not texting back his friends because he's working on his next track and turning down birthday party invites. Surprisingly enough, mystery man Kendrick Lamar ended up liking the tweet, marking the first time he's done so since December 2019.

That wasn't all though... Drake also commented on the rapper's bars from years ago, saying "Hardddddddd" in an Instagram comment.



"What the hell," said Jack about Kendrick liking his tweet. "So this is what it takes for the great ones to recognize my work?"



People have been reacting to Kendrick liking the tweet, predicting an upcoming collaboration between him and the Louisville native. While that's possibly a reach, people have been desperate for Kendrick news for years at this point, so it's not too farfetched for a Twitter "like" to make headlines.

What do you think of Jack's skills as a kid, and do you think Kendrick has something in the works with him?