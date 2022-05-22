Kendrick Lamar has earned the biggest No. 1 Billboard debut of 2022 with his new album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. The project has reportedly sold 295,500 album-equivalent units, surpassing Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti, which moved 274,000 album-equivalent units earlier this month, as well as Future’s I Never Liked You which sold 222,000 album-equivalent units.

For the acclaimed project, Lamar collaborated with Ghostface Killah, Kodak Black, Baby Keem, Blxst, Sampha, Summer Walker, and more across 18 tracks. Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers is Lamar's final album released through his long-time label, Top Dawg Entertainment.



He announced the album back in August 2021, with a statement on his website.

“As I produce my final TDE album, I feel joy to have been a part of such a cultural imprint after 17 years,” he wrote at the time. “The Struggles. The Success. And most importantly, the Brotherhood. May the Most High continue to use Top Dawg as a vessel for candid creators. As I continue to pursue my life’s calling. There’s beauty in completion. And always faith in the unknown. Thank you for keeping me in your thoughts. I’ve prayed for you all. See you soon enough.”

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers ended up releasing on May 13 after Lamar shared “The Heart Part 5," earlier in the week.

