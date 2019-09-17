Considering Kendrick Lamar has likely spent the majority of his past few years either in the studio or on tour, he never had a chance to spend all the money coming in on his own home. He has reportedly been renting in Los Angeles' South Bay region for years, but he is now going to become a permanent resident of Manhattan Beach. After raking in a net $62 million on his DAMN. tour, the TDE artist just purchased a brand-new $9.73 million mansion there.

Kendrick bought the home in an off-market deal, so photos of its interior are not available to the public, but it is known that the 5,350 square foot property contains four bedrooms and seven bathrooms. The house is not oceanfront, but there is a view of the water from the top patio. Unfortunately, it only has a two-car garage. In order for Kendrick to achieve full rapper status, he will have to add an extension or find some way to protect his other rides (he must have many, right?). Mind you, he's probably too "HUMBLE" for that. He even bought a $2.65 million home in 2017 for his mother and sister in a Calabasas gated community. Anyone who gets the bag and buys a huge home for his family members before himself must not be too concerned with the flexing lifestyle.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images