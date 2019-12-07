Dublin's annual Longitude Festival at Marlay Park is boasting a crazy line-up this year.

Headlining Friday night at the festival is Kendrick Lamar, who Longitude describes as "Indisputably the most acclaimed artist of his generation, Kendrick Lamar is one of those rare MC’s who has achieved critical and commercial success while earning the respect and support of those who inspired him." The only other artist confirmed for Friday is London's own J Hus.

Moving onto Saturday night, Tyler, The Creator will lead the way as the headliner. Describing Tyler, Longitude says, "The rapper and producer surfaced as a founding member of Odd Future, an outlandish alternative rap crew that gradually permeated the mainstream as it began a multitude of related projects. His new album Igor has been met with universal critical acclaim and debuted at No 1 on the US Billboard 200."

Finally, Sunday will be headlined by A$AP Rocky. Again, Longitude provides a quick descriptor, saying "His debut album, Long.Live.A$AP, landed in 2013 and featured the single "Goldie." The album A.L.L.A. (At Long Last A$AP) followed in 2015 and debuted at number one. His third solo album, Testing, arrived in May 2018, opening at #4 on the Billboard 200." Young Thug is also confirmed for an appearance on Sunday.

There's a longer list of artists who have not yet confirmed a set time: DaBaby, Aitch, Playboi Carti, Lil Tecca, Mabel, Charli XCX, JAY1, EarthGang, Pop Smoke, IDK, and Santi will all be in Dublin for Longitude.

The festival is set to run from Friday, July 3rd to Sunday, July 5th, 2020. For ticket information head to there website here.