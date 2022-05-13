At this point, everyone knows about the situation involving Kyrie Irving and the vaccine against COVID-19. Kyrie refused to take the vaccine and during the New York City mandates, he was unable to play any home games for the Brooklyn Nets. Luckily for Kyrie, the mandates were eventually lifted, which allowed him to get back on the court full time.

Last night, Kendrick Lamar dropped his new album called Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, which just so happens to contain a very obvious reference to Kyrie Irving. Yes, that's right, Kendrick decided to address Kyrie's anti-vaxx rhetoric on the song "Savior," which features Baby Keem and Sam Dew.

Santiago Bluguermann/Getty Images

In the verse, Kendrick speaks on Christians who called the vaccine the "mark of the beast" only to change their tune once they were on ventilators in the hospital. It was a very poignant critique that eventually led to Kendrick's questioning of the NBA star.

“Seen a Christian say the vaccine mark of the beast/Then he caught COVID and prayed to Pfizer for relief/Then I caught COVID and started to question Kyrie," he raps.

Kyrie's vaccine takes have been seen as incredibly controversial, so there is no doubt that Kendrick's takes here are going to be met with some pushback. Some might see this as pandering, while others will take it as an unfair jab at someone who was just voicing their opinion and right to bodily autonomy,

