Kendrick Lamar's pgLang just linked up with Cash App for a new commercial with billionaire Ray Dalio that breaks down financial lingo and investing. The new ad features K. Dot sitting between Dalio and social media personality EXavier TV who explains that he saved up enough money to buy a barbershop. Unfortunately, in his quest to earn more financial backing for his entrepreneurial venture, he wound up losing all of his money gambling.



Antony Jones/Getty Images

Kendrick explains EXavier's situation to Ray Dialo who says that he needs to "compound his talent and compound his money." Though the financial language that Dialo seems foreign to EXavier, Kendrick simplifies the lesson in a way that everyone could understand. "Basically, bro, what he's saying is slow money wins the race. You can still have a big upside, even if you don't throw all your chips in the bag," Kendrick says, urging EXavier to leave the dice games alone.

Aside from his recent collab with CashApp, Kendrick Lamar is currently on the Mr. Morale tour alongside Baby Keem and Tanna Leone in support of K. Dot's latest album, Mr Morale & The Big Steppers. Plenty of stars have been showing out to watch K. Dot in the flesh, including Drake, who was spotted at the Toronto concert.

Check out Kendrick Lamar and pGLang's new ad with Cash App below and sound off with your thoughts in the comments.