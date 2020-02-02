As festival organizers unveil the line-ups for summer festivals, there seems to be a pattern of booking Kendrick Lamar. Not that we're complaining but the fact that he's planning to hit the festival circuit heavily this summer can be a good indication that the long-awaited follow-up to DAMN. will officially arrive this year.

The latest festival to get the Compton-bred MC to the table in Montreal's Osheaga. As one of the biggest festivals in Canada, they've enlisted Kendrick Lamar as the headliner on the final night on Sunday, August 2nd. Along with Kenny, Foo Fighters and Lizzo will also headline the three-day music festival on Friday and Saturday, respectively.

The festival will include performances from PartyNextDoor (album on the way?), Lil Tecca, Saint JHN, French Montana, EarthGang, Dave, Dominic Fike, Shoreline Mafia, and more are set to touch the stage across the three-day festival.

As we await Kendrick's new album, rumors surrounding the project have been running rampant in recent times. Although nothing's been confirmed, music industry insider Bill Werde said that Kendrick Lamar was done recording the project and that it had a ton of rock influence on it. Hopefully, we see it at some point this spring or summer but either way, we're extremely excited to hear some new music from Kendrick Lamar.

Peep the line-up below.