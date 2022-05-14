Seeing as Kendrick Lamar's long-awaited fifth studio album finally made its debut this New Music Friday, few were brave enough to drop alongside him, although all those who did managed to impress their fans. On this week's Fire Emoji update, we have a small but mighty selection for your streaming pleasure.

First up, from Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, we have a controversial collaboration with Kodak Black on "Silent Hill," which has seen K-Dot hit with some backlash for his decision to work with someone facing allegations of sexual assault.

"The AP Roman numeral, everywhere I go, I need pharmaceuticals / I ran my whole conglomerate, I was just mappin' shit out in the cubicle / Suicide coupe was a funeral, Trackhawk launch like a slingshot / Big ol' ruby diamond on my pinky finger, that bitch look like a Ring Pop," Yak raps on the song's second verse.

Next, we hear from Post Malone ahead of the arrival of his twelve carat toothache on a new joint with Roddy Ricch titled, "Cooped Up." The 26-year-old's project is due to arrive on June 3rd, but ahead of that, he'll be performing on Saturday Night Live later tonight.

Our final selection this week is another one from Mr. Morale himself – "We Cry Together," on which he and Taylour Paige go back and forth in a roleplay of a toxic relationship.

Check out this week's Fire Emoji update below, and tap back in with HNHH tomorrow to stream our R&B Season update.