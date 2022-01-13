Kendrick Lamar and Dave Free-led company pgLang continues to make big moves. The infant company seems ready to dip its toe in all types of pools, the latest of which is the film industry -- having already been involved in the music industry by way of distributing Keem's The Melodic Blue album, as well as the fashion industry, thanks to their ad campaign work for Calvin Klein.

And thus, it becomes difficult to understand what exactly pgLang is, given the wide-ranging reach they seem to already have -- nonetheless it's been described in today's press release as a "multi-lingual company, communicating this generation's creative language through mediums exemplifying the shared experiences that connect us all."





On that note, the latest medium that the brand is choosing to communicate with is apparently through a live-action comedy feature-length movie, in conjunction with Paramount Picture and Park Country. According to a press release, distribution is set to be handled by Paramount, while Park Country and pgLang will be producing. The script is written by Vernon Chatman.

While the film is presently untitled, there is a synopsis included in the announcement:

The film will depict the past and present coming to a head when a young black man who is interning as a slave reenactor at a living history museum discovers that his white girlfriend’s ancestors once owned his.

The President and CEO of Paramount, Brian Robbins, spoke highly of the impending collaborative effort in a prepared statement, saying, "On behalf of Paramount Pictures and the wider ViacomCBS family, we look forward to ushering in the first theatrical collaboration from these creative visionaries, and galvanizing audiences worldwide around a powerful storytelling experience."

Stay tuned for more details on the film. Production is set to begin in Spring 2022.