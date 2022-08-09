Much like Andre 3000, you never know when you'll catch Kendrick Lamar outside. Though it doesn't seem like he'll be retiring the pen anytime soon, nor has he picked up any wind instruments, K. Dot has been popping out casually across the country at local institutions during his Big Steppers tour. The rapper has been in New York City over the last few days for a string of performances in Brooklyn and Elmont, New York, but he's also been soaking up the city.



Kendrick Lamar headlines on the Pyramid Stage during day five of Glastonbury Festival - Leon Neal/Getty Images

Last night, footage emerged online of K. Dot in the streets of Harlem with A$AP Ferg. The two kicked it by Ferg's old place where the A$AP Mob member explains was where they'd shoot videos for Rocky. Kendrick linked up with the locals and even got into a chin-up competition with another gentleman.

The two ultimately made their way to Dapper Dan's boutique in Harlem and surprised the groundbreaking designer himself for his 77th birthday. Video emerged on Dapper Dan's Instagram page of Kendrick Lamar at his shop alongside A$AP Ferg. Kendrick and Ferg sang happy birthday to Dapper Dan before all three of them hung out on the stoop in front of Dapper Dan's shop. "@kendricklamar came to Harlem to wish me a happy birthday! Thank you nephew @asapferg," he captioned the video.

Perhaps, we'll be seeing some sort of collaboration between the three in the near future.