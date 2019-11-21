mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Kendrick Lamar Absolutely Spazzed Like Maad On "Look Out For Detox"

Mitch Findlay
November 21, 2019 10:35
2.7K Views
150
10
CoverCover

Look Out For Detox
Kendrick Lamar
Produced by Childish Gambino

Editor Rating:THROWBACK
User Rating:
very hottttt
89% (9)
Rate
Audience Rating
8 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

Kendrick Lamar temporarily turned Compton into a nuclear wasteland.


Though Kendrick Lamar once boasted to have "gone commercial making conscious albums," it would be unwise to look beyond his mastery of both bars and flow. On "Look Out For Detox," a presumed Dre reference track from nearly ten-years back, Kendrick Lamar basically poured gallons of gasoline over the Compton Streets and went off with a flamethrower. Taking to a simmering banger laced by Childish Gambino, Kendrick builds himself into an insane fervor, prefacing his tirade with a hilarious shoutout to ScHoolboy Q. Patient in his approach, Kenny allows the tension to build, exuding full control over his lengthy verse's structure.

The minute the drums land, Kendrick commences his unyielding onslaught, letting fly a constantly evolving verse lined with dope imagery. "I don’t care where ya are, just blink twice and I’m there where you are," he raps, establishing a supernatural tone. "Like a shadow in the dark, you a paddle in the boat, in an ocean full of sharks bout to come up short." Inadvertent foreshadowing to "Deep Water" aside, Kendrick's bars suggest a carnivorous desire to set one hell of a tone; even when he falls offbeat, it comes off as highly strategized. For anyone still doubting Kendrick's prowess behind the mic, allow "Look Out For Detox" should be all the convincing you need.

Quotable Lyrics

Goddammn, y'all cold
Mark of the beast where your Goddamn bar-code
Stuck in the street where it's dark like Harpo
Black man tell me where your Goddamn heart go
Although I’m in the land of milk and honey
Nobody never gave me shit, when I got my first chain
All the n***s tried to take it from me, I had to fight back and shit

Kendrick Lamar
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  15  0
  10
  2.7K
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Kendrick Lamar Childish Gambino Dr. Dre bars
10 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Kendrick Lamar Absolutely Spazzed Like Maad On "Look Out For Detox"
150
10
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject