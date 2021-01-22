Kendall Jenner has been rumored to be seeing Phoneix Suns' athlete Devin Booker since around the start of quarantine. The two have been spotted out together various times since then, which further fueled rumors that the pair were in fact an item. It seems like their romance is heating up, with Booker publically drooling over Kendall's new bikini vacation pics.

The 25-year-old model posted a series of bikini photos on the gram this week while vacationing at a villa in Mexico recently. "a new day! a good day!" she simply wrote in the caption of the steamy shots. The pro athlete was so taken away by his rumored new boo's post that he reshared the images to his own Instagram story. "Whew," the basketball player penned above the photo alongside a panting emoji.

Others like momager Kris Jenner gushed, "Cute hat!!!!!" while older sister Khloe Kardashian raved, "You are paradise! No matter where you go paradise follows."

Kendall and Devin were first linked back in April 2020 when they were spotted on a road trip in Sedona, Arizona, but a source told TMZ the pair were just friends, stating, "Kendall and friends have a small social circle amongst the group, who have been following the same social distancing and physical distancing guidelines."

The source added, "Devin is a friend and is part of the small group. They took a road trip for some much-needed air." Booker was previously linked to Jordyn Woods, while Jenner was in relationships with Ben Simmons and Blake Griffin.

