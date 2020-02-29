She's secured multiple bags as a model and member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, but when it comes to Beyoncé, Kendall Jenner wouldn't mind being apart of the Knowles-Carter's staff. There are hundreds of millions of Beyoncé fans worldwide and a few of them happen to be fellow celebrities, including Kendall. There has been gossip over the years that there may be some sort of rift going on between the Wests and the Knowles-Carters, but that won't keep Kendall out of the BeyHive.

During a behind-the-scenes clip of Kendall's Spring 2020 Calvin Klein campaign, the highly-sought-after model revealed that she would take on the job of handling Beyoncé's personal affairs. "If I had to be a personal assistant for a year, I'd pick Beyoncé," said Kendall. "Just 'cause I wanna know what she eats in the morning. I just wanna know what she has for breakfast."

"Like do you watch Bachelor in Paradise?" Kendall said she'd ask the singer. "Because if so, we should be best friends!" Elsewhere, Kendall advised people to exercise "self-care" but unplugging from the social media matrix and taking time to enjoy life. "There’s so much going on, so to actually sit down and force yourself – I know it can be really hard sometimes, to take a moment for yourself and not look at a screen, whether it be the TV or phone…go outside and ponder in your thoughts. Sit and live there.'" Check out a clip of Kendall Jenner's Calvin Klien feature below.