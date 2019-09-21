Kendall Jenner has been a brunette for her entire duration in the public eye... UNTIL NOW. Although she took some time off the runway at New York Fashion Week, she made a big return at London Fashion Week, where she walked in the Burberry show on Monday. Not only were people excited to see her face back in the spotlight, they were stunned to see her sporting her new platinum blonde hairdo with smudged roots. For those who couldn't make it to the luxurious event for the big debut, Jenner posted a selfie on her Instagram story, reintroducing herself with the caption, "Hi."

The feedback - on Twitter at least - has been overwhelmingly positive. Perhaps all the praise got to her head because when her fellow blonde sister, Khloé Kardashian, tweeted that now Kendall "looks exactly like [her]", Kendall gave the sassy response, "you wish bitch." It was a pretty savage move on Kendall's part because Khloé also complimented her in the tweet by saying "she's perfect either way." I guess that's just sisters being sisters.

Anyway, here are some of the ecstatic Twitter reactions to Blonde Kendall. What do you think? Is she more of a blonde or a brunette?