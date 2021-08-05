On the heels of her big sister Kim Kardashian receiving a cease and desist from a company that has accused her of stealing its "SKKN" brand name, Kendall Jenner is facing a massive lawsuit. The Kardashian-Jenners are some of the most sought-after celebrities in the industry and brands clamor to have any of the reality mogul sisters in their campaigns, runways shows, magazines, and the like. According to reports, 25-year-old model Kendall has been sued by Italian fashion brand Liu Jo after they claim she skipped out on a photoshoot.

Reports state that Liu Jo says Jenner was scheduled to pose for two shoots but didn't show up for the second. For her participation, Liu Jo reportedly paid Kendal $1.5 million "plus a 20 percent service fee," says E! News.



Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images

The first shoot took place back in the summer of 2019 and six months later, Jenner reportedly already received $1.35 million of her fee. The second shoot was understandably derailed due to COVID-19 and the quarantine, and Liu Jo claims that when they continued to reach out to Jenner to reschedule, she "ceased responding to" them. She reportedly only paid attention once they accused her of being in breach of contract.

"This suit is without merit. The Society Management, on behalf of Ms. Kendall Jenner, has continually offered Liu Jo alternative dates and locations to fulfill an agreement that was forced to be delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic," a representative said in response to the suit. "Jenner has willingly offered to complete services honoring her commitments."

Liu Jo's lawsuit also states the Jenner has been traveling for other work obligations, including modeling for another designer in Italy. Because they believe she did not honor the contract, Liu Jo is seeking $1.8 million in damages.

[via]