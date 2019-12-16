Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons might’ve gone their separate ways earlier this year, but it appears there’s still some sort of love between the two. On Saturday night, Kendall was spotted at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia watching Ben Simmons and the 76ers take on the New Orleans Pelicans, which they happened to have won 116-109.

SportsGossip.com was able to obtain a few pictures of Kendall sitting in a private suite, not choosing the traditional court side seats for everyone to see. Its unclear if Kendall and Ben met up after the game or not, but one would think she was there to see him and probably wasn't leaving town that night.

In addition to the media outlet, a couple fans in the attendance were also able to catch some grainy pics of Kendall in her suite.

“Kendall at Ben’s game today,” one fan posted. Meanwhile another added, “#Bendall is back as @KendallJenner is spotted @sixers game.”

Following their split back in the Spring, Jenner was linked to fellow NBA star Kyle Kuzma, while Simmons is said to have attended an Australian Football League game with model Talia Richman. However none of that looks to be too serious though.