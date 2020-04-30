As a 24-year-old model who has been strutting down the international fashion runways, it's unsurprising that Kendall Jenner is often tied to a number of famous men. She has dated her fair share of celebrities, but when she's spotted out and about with any man, the rumor mill gets to churning out gossip about her relationship status. That happened just recently when she was reportedly seen in Sedona, Arizona with Phoenix Suns baller Devin Booker. The news comes just months after it was rumored that she was once again dating Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons.



Brendon Thorne / Stringer / Getty Images

On Twitter, someone took a jab at the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star when they shared a video that showed three men tossing around a little girl. "Nba players passing around Kendall Jenner," the person wrote in the caption. A woman came to Kendall's defense and replied, Maybe she passing them around 🤷🏽‍♀️."

Kendall Jenner happened to see the exchange and decided to chime in. "They act like i’m not in full control of where i throw this cooch," she wrote. Kim Kardashian-West couldn't help but laugh at her little sister's sass. Check it out below.