Halloween is just days away which means fans of the annual event are prepping their costumes for any given party that's taking place this weekend or next. Megan Thee Stallions throwing a Halloween bash in both Los Angeles and Atlanta and by the looks of it, Kendall Jenner is reminiscing on last year's events before she showcases her costume for this year.



The 23-year-old posted a throwback image to her Instagram feed that sees her Victoria's Secret Angel costume with the big feathered wings and all. Kendall is seen looking back at the camera, giving everyone a full view of her booty.

The famed model has opened up in the past about becoming growing in career, claiming it has nothing to do with her name. "I’ve always been the person to prove [critics] wrong, even when I was younger,” she told Vogue. “I’ve always been a hard worker: that’s in my blood. My parents raised me and my little sister to be that way and the rest of my sisters, too. A lot of people assumed that because I came from a ‘name’ that it was a lot easier for me to get to where I got, but actually it’s the completely opposite.”