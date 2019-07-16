Kendall Jenner's dating life has crossed over into NBA circles on multiple occasions, ranging from her relationships with Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons and Cleveland Cavaliers guard Jordan Clarkson to rumors about her involvement with Blake Griffin and D'Angelo Russell.

Most recently, Jenner was spotted on a yacht with Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma, sparking rumors that the two might be dating, but both parties have since denied that they are an item. Regardless, one NBA fan recently included Kuz in a meme highlighting the "Starting 5 Of NBA Players Kendall Jenner Dated."

The meme, which included all of the aforementioned ball players, caught the attention of Jenner herself, who responded by saying that only two of the five men on the roster were accurate. Instagram model Katya Elise Henry, who has also been linked to Kuzma, didn't seem to buy that explanation, however.

Check out the meme and both responses below.