Despite rumours that they broke up surfacing earlier this summer, Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are looking more coupley than ever before.

As Page Six notes, back in June sources claimed that the model and the athlete went their separate ways after realizing that they weren't on the same page about their futures and wanted to focus on their careers.

NINO/Getty Images

Not long after that, though, Jenner shared a cheeky nude photo to her Instagram feed, which Booker promptly double tapped. As fate would have it, paparazzi cameras caught them reuniting at SoHo House around the same time.

The duo also stepped out for Michael Rubin's star-studded 4th of July party in the Hamptons and recently headed over to Hawaii for a romantic vacation.

Most recently, they attended the wedding of filmmaker Michael Ratner and brand builder Lauren Rothberg this past weekend, dressing in their finest outfits for the Napa Valley, California exchanging of nuptials.

@kendalljenner/Instagram Story

Though the 26-year-old didn't outright share a photo of Booker's face, they did pose for a mirror selfie at the event, with his hand wrapped around her hip.

"Obsessed with my Dries last night," the reality star captioned another Story upload, tagging stylist Dani Michelle.

@kendalljenner/Instagram Story

Neither Jenner nor Booker has directly addressed the breakup gossip themselves, so we don't have any real answers as to the current status of their relationship, but we'll be sure to keep you updated – in the meantime, check out snapshots from the KUWTK alum's most recent vacation below.





